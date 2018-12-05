Pennington seeking early Alzheimer’s patients to participate in drug study

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s, this study with Pennington Biomedical Research Center may be for you.
The BEAD research study will examine a particular drug and its effects on those living with early Alzheimer’s. The study aims to assess if the drug will help slow down disease progression. Researchers plan to evaluate the drug’s safety and how well patients tolerate the medicine.
REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN STUDY
- Be between 50 and 85-years-old
- Meet the criteria for Mild Cognitive Impairment or Mild Alzheimer’s disease as determined at the screening visit
- Have a clear history of cognitive (memory) decline over at least one year
- Have a trial partner/caregiver to attend all study visits with the participants and be able to answer questions about the participant
Compensation of up to $1,850 is being offered for completion of the study. To learn more, click here, or call 225-763-2973 or email dementia@pbrc.edu.
