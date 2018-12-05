NFL refs back official accused of calling player vulgar name

FILE - At left, in a Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. At right, in a Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, umpire Roy Ellison (81) gestures during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL Referees Association is questioning why the league isn't focusing more attention on Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes for threatening umpire Roy Ellison following Buffalo's game at Miami last weekend. Ellison has been placed on administrative leave while the NFL investigates Hughes' accusation that Ellison called him a vulgar name during the game. In a statement released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, NFLRA executive director Scott Green says the association expects the NFL's investigation to clear Ellison while turning the focus on Hughes. (AP Photo/File)