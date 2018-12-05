New rooftop restaurant and bar to open in vacant Crispy Catch building

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new rooftop restaurant and bar will soon occupy the vacant Cripsy Catch building in the Perkins Road overpass area, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
Chad Hughes and Eric Carnegie are launching the new establishment called Bumsteers.
A full-service restaurant and bar will occupy the first and second floors with an open rooftop bar area.
The building is currently being renovated and will total 5,300 square feet when the work is finished.
Hughes and Carnegie signed a lease to open Bumsteers earlier this year after Cripsy Catch closed in March.
The two business partners currently restaurants and bars in downtown Baton Rouge and the Perkins Road overpass area.
Bumsteers' menu will feature burgers, salads, tacos, sandwiches, and appetizers. Both the main bar and rooftop bar will feature 24 beers on tap. Wine on tap and fresh-squeezed juice cocktails will also be available at each bar.
The new restaurant and bar will open in late January 2019.
