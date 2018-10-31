Monk seal released back into wild after barbed hook removed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A monk seal named Ka’ale has been released back into the wild after healing from a fishing hook stuck in its mouth.
NOAA Fisheries experts were able to recently remove the barbed hook from the monk seal’s tongue.
Officials added that the 2-year-old male seal likely bit onto the hook near Kahe Point, where people are known to feed him bait scraps.
Fishermen are urged to switch to barbless hooks, which are still able to catch fish, but allows turtles and seals to push them out on their own if they bite down on the hooks.
