$25M bond set for man accused of possession of child porn

PONCHATOULA, LA (WAFB) - Bond has been set at $25 million for a man accused on more than 1,000 counts of possession of child pornography.
Louisiana State Police says Edd Scafidel Jr., 59, of Ponchatoula, has been arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles. He faces more than 1,000 counts of the charge.
The investigation started in November after agents with the FBI New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF) received information related to the possession of child porn. Agents search Scafidel’s home and seized several electronic devices. Scafidel was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Officials say federal charges may be forthcoming as well.
Anyone who suspects criminal activity involving juveniles should report it online here.
