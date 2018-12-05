LSU Manship School student participates in multimedia reporting initiative

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senior at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, Natalie Anderson has been chosen from 18 universities around the world to investigate federal disaster relief by participating in the prestigious Carnegie-Knight News21 multimedia reporting initiative. Anderson will travel to Arizona this summer to research and to report for the program reaching the programs third consecutive year a student has been selected for the elite News21 Fellowship.
Founded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the 10-week News21 program intentions were to demonstrate college journalism students producing innovative, in-depth multimedia material on a national scale which was often a skill doubted.
Today, Anderson holds the title of editor-in-chief at LSU’s student newspaper, The Daily Reveille.
Both reporting and management jobs were frequent for Anderson prior to transitioning to the role of the editor. As an experienced reporter for both the Advocate and the Natchitoches Times, Anderson has also made a mark on political stories and in the summer of 2018 she interned for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California.
Other participating universities are the Appalachian State University, DePauw University, Dublin City (Ireland) University, Elon University, George Washington University, Kent State University, LSU, St. Bonaventure University, Syracuse University, University of British Columbia, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Iowa, University of Minnesota, University of North Texas, University of Oklahoma, University of Puerto Rico, University of Tennessee at Knoxville and the University of Texas at Austin.
“This year News21 students will begin their research and report on how the federal government has handled natural disasters, ranging from hurricanes to wildfires, over the past several decades,” Drew said.
Carnegie-Knight News21 projects have included investigations into U.S.-based hate crimes, voting rights, post-9/11 veterans, marijuana laws and guns in America over the past nine years.
The Carnegie-Knight News21 projects have won the following awards: Four EPPY Awards from Editor & Publisher magazine, the Student Edward R. Murrow Award for video excellence, and a host of honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Awards Program which is considered to be the Pulitzer Prizes of collegiate journalism.
Ranking as one of the strongest collegiate communication programs in the country, LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication focuses on both media and public affairs offering four graduate degree programs: master of mass communication, Ph.D. in media and public affairs, certificate of strategic communication, and dual MMC/law degree as well as several undergraduate degrees in journalism, political communication, digital advertising, pre-law and in public relations.
Earning national recognition for both the school’s digital advertising and student media teams, the students of the public relations program were recently ranked the #1 team in the nation.
