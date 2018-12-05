L’Auberge to add outdoor smoking area with 100 slot machines

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is currently constructing a $3.6 million outdoor smoking area that will feature 100 slot machines, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The 4,200 square-foot addition called, Riverbend Terrace, will be located on one of the casino’s exterior wall overlooking the Mississippi River.
The Baton Rouge business magazine reports the terrace will be covered but will completely open on the river side to comply with the new East Baton Rouge Parish ordinance that bans smoking in bars and casinos.
“It will have a separate entrance designed as a vestibule, which will basically trap the smoke in it and prevent it from entering the main casino floor,” L’Auberge General Manager Kim Ginn told the magazine. “It’s very nice. We’re excited about it.”
Revenue has declined for the capital city’s three riverboat casinos since the smoking ban went into effect in June, according to the Baton Rouge business report.
L’Auberge reportedly experienced a 11.7% dip in revenue in October compared to October 2017.
Hollywood Casino converted a covered area on one of its upper decks to an outdoor gambling area for smokers with 12 slot machines.
L’Auberge’s Riverbend Terrace will offer more covered space and more slot machines.
