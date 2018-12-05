Jesuits to release list of clergy credibly accused of abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Later this week we will learn about clergy credibly accused of child sex abuse at Jesuit High School and other Jesuit institutions in the New Orleans area, according to a press release from the Jesuit’s U.S. Central and Southern province.
The release says an outside consulting firm is reviewing all personnel files of the Jesuits as far back as 1955. That review is expected to take months, but the release says a preliminary list of those credibly abused of sexually abusing minors will be released Friday.
FOX 8 has reported extensively on church sex abuse claims, including allegations against a Jesuit theology teacher and priest Cornelius Carr, as well as a janitor who worked at the school
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.