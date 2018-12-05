IRS says taxpayers have extra day to file and pay because of Bush national day of mourning

(WAFB) - The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday says taxpayers have an extra day, until Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, to file any return or pay any tax that’s originally due on Wednesday.
The extra time follows the Dec. 1 Executive Order closing all federal agencies on Dec. 5, as a mark of respect for former 41st U.S. president George Herbert Walker Bush, who died Friday at age 94.
The extension applies to any return, required to be filed with the IRS, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. It also applies to any required federal tax payment, originally due on that day.
In addition, the extension applies to any federal income, payroll or excise tax deposit due on Dec. 5, including those required to be made through the Treasury Department’s Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.