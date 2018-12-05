Ice skating kicks off at River Center Dec. 21

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Once again, the Raising Cane’s River Center is transforming its arena into a “Winter Wonderland” just in time for families to make lasting holiday memories.
This year, Ice Skating on the River is sponsored by Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 21 and will feature the Coca-Cola Santa Truck.
“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge holiday tradition for many years. We are proud to team up with Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL and bring great fun and adventure to everyone in the Capital region,” said Michael Day, general manager of the River Center.
The event will have 90-minute skating sessions almost every day from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31. Tickets are on sale for $12 to $14 per person, with special group rates available for parties of more than ten people. Birthday packages are also available. For more information on those, call 225-389-3030.
Tickets are available at the River Center box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, and over the phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased online here. For more information, call the River Center at 225-389-3030.
2018 SESSIONS
- Friday, Dec. 21: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED
- Wednesday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
