Homicide investigation underway after body dumped on S Flannery Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found wrapped in tarp on S. Flannery Road.
The body was found around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the homicide. Initial information indicates the body was dumped at this location.
The body, identified as Julius Thomas, Sr., 55, was removed by the Coroner’s Office to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.
