Florida man wanted in fraud investigation in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - A man from Sarasota, Florida is wanted in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes after authorities say he took payments from victims under a fake business and made fraudulent purchases.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Axel Sabastian Escobar-Salinas, 39, who is accused of advertising a fake kitchen-remodeling business called “Custom Kitchen & Remodeling LLC.”
Escobar-Salinas would take payments from the victims and not perform the work, according to the Sheriff’s Office. In addition, he would access the victims' Lowe’s and Home Depot card information while he was in their homes, later using the information to make fraudulent purchases.
Escobar-Salinas is wanted on charges ranging from (Felony) Identity Theft, 1 Home Improvement Fraud and Access Device Fraud.
Escobar-Salinas has ties in Hammond and Sarasota, Florida.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
