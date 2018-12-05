FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins after one more chilly night

By Saturday, the storm system will be moving overhead, bringing everyone some rain. The threat for severe weather does not look too impressive at this time, but the threat for heavy rainfall certainly looks to be a potential issue. Most could pick up between 1 to 3″ of rain Saturday with a few localized bullseyes of more than 4″. Some nuisance flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas will most certainly be possible. Therefore, if you plan to get out and vote, you may want to avoid the known roadways that flood easily in heavy rain events.