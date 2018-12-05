FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins after one more chilly night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A warming trend begins Thursday, but not until after another chilly morning start.
Morning lows will reach 35° in the metro area, with near freezing temperatures closer to the state line. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to move into the area late Thursday, but the area will remain dry.
Our next storm system and cold front will approach the area to close out the week. Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered evening t-showers. Most look to stay dry Friday with the best chance for rain staying to the west of Baton Rouge.
By Saturday, the storm system will be moving overhead, bringing everyone some rain. The threat for severe weather does not look too impressive at this time, but the threat for heavy rainfall certainly looks to be a potential issue. Most could pick up between 1 to 3″ of rain Saturday with a few localized bullseyes of more than 4″. Some nuisance flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas will most certainly be possible. Therefore, if you plan to get out and vote, you may want to avoid the known roadways that flood easily in heavy rain events.
At this time, showers and t-storms look to be most numerous during the mid-afternoon, but exact timing still needs to be fine tuned in the coming days. A lingering pocket of mist or drizzle will be possible Sunday as the storm system slowly exits to the northeast.
Sunshine and cooler temperatures return to start the new week. A light freeze could certainly occur Tuesday morning. A weak storm system is forecast to arrive during the middle of next week. A 30 to 40 percent rain chance is in the forecast next Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.