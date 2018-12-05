FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold December morning with light frost in some areas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! Get your coat and gloves ready, it’s a cold December morning – temperatures generally in the mid 30s. In some neighborhoods, there could be areas of light frost! Look forward to plenty of sunshine today, light northerly winds and unseasonably cool with a high of 56 degrees.
Overnight will be clear and another cold one – a low of 36 degrees. Still quiet tomorrow on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but partly cloudy by afternoon and a bit warmer, a high in the lower 60s.
