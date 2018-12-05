EBR leaders release community-wide response to opioid epidemic

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says so far this year, there have been 80 opioid overdoses: 36 from heroin and 22 from fentanyl. Dr. Clark says several more cases are still pending and the market for prescription pain medications keeps opening up. “Recently, the FDA made a decision to approve a new opioid, which again, blows my mind because I’m thinking, we are in the middle of an opioid epidemic. We don’t need any more opioids,” Clark said.