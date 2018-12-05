Man found shot to death in abandoned house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Tuscarora and Dayton streets in Baton Rouge Wednesday for a homicide investigation.
The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Dayton and Tuscarora streets.
BRPD confirms a man was found dead in an abandoned house at this location. There’s no known motive or suspect at this time. Anyone with information should contact BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
