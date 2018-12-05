CDC, Department of Health investigating disease outbreak at La. camp; Boy Scouts hospitalized

Ratard described the incident as isolated, saying investigators had located a tree frequented by birds where they believe the campers may have been exposed to the disease. Ratard did not predict there to be a greater risk to the public related due to this outbreak, but offered a warning for community members to avoid disturbing risk areas, like holes in trees and piles of leaves where animal droppings carrying the disease may be out of site. According to Ratard, those areas may become wet due to rainfall, hiding the droppings from plain sight when they dry.