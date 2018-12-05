Building destroyed, home damaged after fire in Central

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - A building is destroyed and a home is damaged after firefighters put out a fire in Central on Wednesday morning.
The Central Fire Department released images of the damage on their Facebook. Crews were called out to the 6800 block of Willow Springs to put out a fire that started in a building and had spread to a house.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department also assisted in putting out the fire.
