Bossier Parish officials warn of phishing texts scam
Above is an example of the latest phishing texts reported in Bossier Parish.
By KSLA Staff | December 4, 2018 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:45 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a new string of phishing texts reported in the area.

Phishing texts are sent from scammers attempting to get money from unsuspecting people person by posing as a legitimate entity over the phone, by email, or by text, according to BFCTF.

This scam comes in the form of a text message that seems to be from the recipient’s bank.

The text may include some numbers from the recipient's bank account. The text message requests that the card holder call a phone number and provide the PIN to the bank card or other personal information such as a social security number.

If contacted this way, contact your financial institution directly — never through this text.

If it sounds familiar, this isn’t the first time that officials have warned against thsee types of schemes.

