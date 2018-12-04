Bossier Parish officials warn of phishing texts scam

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a new string of phishing texts reported in the area.
Phishing texts are sent from scammers attempting to get money from unsuspecting people person by posing as a legitimate entity over the phone, by email, or by text, according to BFCTF.
This scam comes in the form of a text message that seems to be from the recipient’s bank.
The text may include some numbers from the recipient's bank account. The text message requests that the card holder call a phone number and provide the PIN to the bank card or other personal information such as a social security number.
If contacted this way, contact your financial institution directly — never through this text.
If it sounds familiar, this isn’t the first time that officials have warned against thsee types of schemes.
