Angola employee reportedly caught with meth during shakedown

ANGOLA, LA (WAFB) - A former employee at Louisiana State Penitentiary has been arrested on drug charges.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) says a multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of the former sergeant.
Deputies with West Feliciana Parish booked Keisarah McGee, 27, of Woodville, Mississippi, with possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and malfeasance in office. During a shakedown at the prison Monday, McGee was allegedly found in possession of 6.11 oz of crystal meth in her vehicle.
McGee had been with the prison since April 26, 2016. She resigned during the investigation, DOC officials say.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.