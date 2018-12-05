Academy Sports donates 30 bikes to Denham Springs students

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Thirty students at South Fork Elementary in Denham Springs went home with a brand new bike, courtesy of Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Teachers entered the students into a raffle, selecting kids who they felt showed a strong work ethic this year.
That included fifth grader Miguel D’Angelo. “I don’t have a bike. And I didn’t expect me to win, so when I heard my name... I just got.... I was amazed,” D’Angelo said.
Assistant Vice Principal Misti Thomason organized the giveaway. “Not every student is gonna be an honor roll student,” Thomason said. “Not every student has the capability to have perfect attendance. But everybody has the opportunity to work hard, to set a goal, and to work and to achieve that goal.”
Academy has been doing this donation for 17 years. This year, they’re donating around 5,500 bikes across the sixteen states that they serve. Store Director Vincent Morgan likes to see the excitement on the kids faces. “We give them an opportunity to get outside and get active, which is something that academy really likes, is to help kids get out and get active,” Morgan said.
Students that got the bikes range from pre-K to fifth grade. They also got a free helmet, to make sure they have a safe ride.
