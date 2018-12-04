Xavier officers placed on administrative leave after incident in cafeteria

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Students say Xavier University officers used excessive force on campus Monday night (Dec. 3), and the university now confirms that two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Students tell us they consider their school a safe space, but they say that was violated Monday night after the university's annual midnight breakfast.
One student who was there says she and others were locked in the cafeteria after that breakfast and told to clean up. But the situation escalated when students say pepper spray was used.
FOX 8 asked the university about the incident. The school's chief of staff says she could not confirm or deny that pepper spray was used, but she did say two Xavier University officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a preliminary investigation into the incident.
The university would not release the names of the officers. The school held a special meeting with students Tuesday afternoon to address the situation.
