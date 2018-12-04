Tigers place 4 on the 2018 All-SEC Football Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White, defensive back Greedy Williams, safety Grant Delpit and kicker Cole Tracy have been named to the All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Football First Team.
White led the Tiger defense with 115 total tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year.
Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft Sunday, finished the season with 11 passes defensed, nine pass break ups and two interceptions.
Delpit, who had a breakout season as a sophomore, ended the year with 73 tackles, 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Tracy was good on 25-of-29 field goals this season and hit all 38 of his point after touchdown attempts.
Alabama led the way with 12 representatives, while Georgia had seven selections, and Missouri and South Carolina each had five.
