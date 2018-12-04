Sportsline Throwback memories from the Superdome

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - U-High, Catholic and Zachary try to repeat as LHSAA Football champions this weekend, and the Cubs could make it a special anniversary celebration for Saints' assistant coach Brad Banta and his 1988 University Lab School team, which took the Class 1A title 35-6 over Haynesville. The Division II defending champions face St Thomas More on Friday.
On Saturday, Catholic High alum Major Applewhite, the Houston Cougars' head coach will be pulling for the Bears to win their third Division I title in four years when they face top-seed John Curtis in a rematch.
Although Applewhite was the starting quarterback on the 1996 nationally-ranked CHS team that missed out on a trip to the Dome with a semifinals loss to eventual Class 5A West Monroe, Applewhite and his 1995 teammates did get to play a memorable game on the Saints turf against Jesuit.
