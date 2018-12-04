Registration for free Ascension Parish alert system begins Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish residents can look forward to another tool they can use to keep themselves safe.
Ascension Parish Government, through the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will begin using a new community alerting system to communicate with citizens and businesses during emergencies and other critical events, Ascension Parish president, Kenny Matassa, announced Monday. The system will alert residents about a variety of events, ranging from severe weather, hurricanes, floods and other emergencies, to more routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance.
“We have an obligation and commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response," said Matassa. “So when critical information and public service announcements are available, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible.”
Residents will have the option to self-register to receive alerts for multiple addresses in the area, ensuring real-time access to potentially lifesaving information, starting Tuesday, December 4. Those methods include: cell phone, SMS, home phone, email, fax, pager, and more. Residential landlines listed with local telephone companies will be automatically enrolled, but this function will only be used during the most crucial, life threatening emergencies.
The new Ascension Parish Community Alerting System also gives residents the opportunity to enter in any special needs they may have,allowing the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness to send specific information to those individuals with special needs, and contact them directly during times of emergency.
“A resilient, comprehensive critical communications system is an essential tool for a growing parish like Ascension that needs to notify thousands of residents and businesses rapidly and efficiently,” said Rick Webre, Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.
The actual alert system will go live in January 2019.
