Red Beans, Rice, and Sausage Gumbo

Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 10 to 12 servings
Comment:
In the 1700s, the Acadians in Louisiana started growing red beans in their gardens. Centuries later, this eventually inspired the start of Blue Runner® Foods in 1918, and it has been a Louisiana tradition ever since!
Ingredients:
1 (16-ounce) can Blue Runner® New Orleans Creole Cream Style Red Beans
1 (14-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained
1 cup cooked long-grain rice
½ pound sliced andouille sausage
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup bacon fat
½ cup flour
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
1 quart water or chicken stock
1 pound diced sugar-cured ham
½ cup sliced green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a 7-quart, cast iron pot, heat vegetable oil and bacon fat over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved.
Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Stir in andouille sausage and ham then cook 3–5 minutes, stirring often. Blend red beans into stock.
Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and cook 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Additional stock or water may be used as needed to maintain a soup-like consistency.
Stir in kidney beans, rice, green onions, and parsley. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Return to a low boil and serve immediately.
