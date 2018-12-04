PROGRAMMING CHANGE: The Young & The Restless moved to different time Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There will be a change in WAFB’s normal broadcast schedule on Monday due to CBS News coverage of the death of Former President George H.W. Bush.
The Young & The Restless will air in its entirety at 12:35 a.m. instead of its regularly scheduled time.
Any programming changes associated with additional coverage of Former President Bush’s funeral will be reflected in the 9 News App. Viewers can download the app and turn on programming alerts by clicking the link here.
