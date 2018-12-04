PAWS program takes dogs from shelter to service for veterans with PTSD

ST FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The pitter-patter of furry feet echos through the concrete halls of a small building just north of St Francisville. The only thing louder than the barks from the dozen dogs inside is the voice of Major Keavin Tanner.
“Do an under.” Tanner barks. This morning, he’s putting the dogs and their trainers through their paces. It is enough to try anyone’s patience. A few months ago, every one of these dogs was in an animal shelter.
“It’s a win-win.” said Tanner. “We’re saving a dog, and we’re saving a veteran.”
The program is called PAWS, and it takes about 14 months for a dog to graduate. They learn 37 different commands they will need to help a soldier living with war-time injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
These dogs can do it all, from retrieving something dropped on the floor, to bringing a vet his medication, to waking him from a nightmare.
Coming home was a lot to cope with for Timothy Gray. The Army National Guard returned from Afghanistan in 2010. Almost as debilitating as his back and shoulder injuries he sustained while serving, was the breaking of the bonds he had built in wartime, and the nightmares that come with combat.
“It started out with really bad night terrors.” Gray said. “Still to this day, I see demons in my sleep.”
To cope, Gray trained his own service dog, a boxer mix, to help calm him down when PTSD made him feel anxious. The dog had to be put down in October.
Today, Gray is meeting Magnum, the PAWS Program’s third graduate.
“Brace.” Gray commands.
Magnum positions himself at Gray’s knee. Gray leans over from his seat on the floor next to the dog, then Gray grips Magnum’s shoulder and pushes himself to a standing position.
It will be an important command for Magnum. Since Gray has been back, work has been hard to keep. These days, he looks after his six children as well as a friends kids. But for Gray, Magnum is more than a work dog. “Companionship,” he said, “Just help. Somebody I can talk to, who’s not going to talk back. Listens. always happy.”
Robert Bone helped train Magnum. Bone is a veteran, too. “I don’t get paid for this.” Bone said. “I can train this dog to help a veteran and save a life.”
As a matter of fact, all of the trainer’s in Tanner’s classroom are volunteers.
“I’m in here for a bad crime.” Bone said. “I can’t go back and change that. The only thing I can do is pay it forward.”
You see, the "P" in PAWS stands for “prisoners." -- Prisoners Assisting Warriors Service. All the men under Tanner’s watchful eye are doing time at Louisiana State Penitentiary. Tanner is their corrections officer.
“This is the only program we have in the state where the offender can give something back to society.” Tanner said. “They’re not getting good time for it. They’re not getting paid for it. They’re giving something back.”
The dogs live with the offenders 24 hours a day. They are constantly training -- from basic commands, to learning how to handle crowds. “She comes first” Bone said. “I woke up this morning; I had to get her ready, use the bathroom, eat. She comes first, before I can even brush my teeth.”
Tanner said as much as the offenders teach their dogs, the dogs also work on the inmates. They learn patience, and problem-solving, decision-making, and putting others needs first.
And the best part is, the program operates totally on donations. It does not cost the state or the veteran a dime.
After a couple of hours working together, Gray and Magnum are beginning to get into a rhythm. “To me,” Gray said, “dog is God spelled. That’s the closest thing you can get to God’s love.”
