OUR TURN: Saying goodbye to former U.S. president George H. W. Bush

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As our country says its final goodbyes to former president George H. W. Bush this week, we thought we would touch on one of his many accomplishments that helped the people of Louisiana.
After all, it was here in Louisiana that candidate Bush accepted his party’s nomination as president.. During the first part of his term, President Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Before the signing, people with disabilities had little protection from discrimination. As he signed the act into law, Bush said, “Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.”
The law doesn’t only help shield from discrimination, it also opens the door, so that people with disabilities can get jobs and provide for their families. So this week as we say goodbye, we also say thank you for your leadership and your personal service to this nation during times of war and peace.
