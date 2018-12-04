NHL deals with uncertain situations on eve of Seattle vote

"If we're going to do a World Cup, and do it with the planning necessary, if we don't know by the first of the year or All-Star, then there's no sense in trying to pull off a World Cup for 2020," Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday. "For the last year and a half, two years, we've been anxious to anchor plans for a World Cup, but for whatever reason the Players' Association hasn't been prepared to do that."