Neighbors Credit Union taking donations to send to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

December 4, 2018 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 8:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been experiencing a food shortage, and the organizations are encouraging the public to pitch in.

Neighbors Credit Union is collecting non-perishable food items at all its branch locations through December 21, according to a release from the Baton Rouge financial institution.

The donations will be sent to the GBR food bank, where supplies are running low.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can come by any of the following NFCU locations. These locations can also be found online at www.neighborsfcu.org/locations/.

  • 12529 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA, 70810
  • 10338 Sullivan Rd Baton Rouge, LA, 70818 
  • 13697 Coursey Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, 70817 
  • 175 Rushing Road West Denham Springs, LA, 70726 
  • 7844 Goodwood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70806
  • 7800 Howell Place Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70807 
  • 5423 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70816
  • 4181 Hwy 1 South Casa Loma Plaza Port Allen, LA, 70767 
  • 17193 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA, 70769 
  • 6016 Main Street Zachary, LA, 70791 
  • 12646 Burgess Avenue Walker, LA, 70785 (Walker HS Branch)

Governor John Bel Edwards alerted Louisiana citizens about the food supply crisis and issued a statewide call to action to address the issue.

The food banks helps to provide food for 11 parishes.

