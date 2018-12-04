Neighbors Credit Union taking donations to send to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been experiencing a food shortage, and the organizations are encouraging the public to pitch in.
Neighbors Credit Union is collecting non-perishable food items at all its branch locations through December 21, according to a release from the Baton Rouge financial institution.
The donations will be sent to the GBR food bank, where supplies are running low.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can come by any of the following NFCU locations. These locations can also be found online at www.neighborsfcu.org/locations/.
- 12529 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA, 70810
- 10338 Sullivan Rd Baton Rouge, LA, 70818
- 13697 Coursey Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, 70817
- 175 Rushing Road West Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- 7844 Goodwood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70806
- 7800 Howell Place Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70807
- 5423 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70816
- 4181 Hwy 1 South Casa Loma Plaza Port Allen, LA, 70767
- 17193 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA, 70769
- 6016 Main Street Zachary, LA, 70791
- 12646 Burgess Avenue Walker, LA, 70785 (Walker HS Branch)
Governor John Bel Edwards alerted Louisiana citizens about the food supply crisis and issued a statewide call to action to address the issue.
The food banks helps to provide food for 11 parishes.
