Mystikal gets new attorney, judge

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The case against Louisiana rapper Mystikal continues on - but now with some changes.
Mystikal, who’s real name is Michael Tyler, appeared in court on Tuesday morning. He’s accused of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping stemming from allegations of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016.
As of today, he has himself a new lawyer and a different judge will take over the proceedings.
His lawyer, Joel Pearce, says he is ready to move forward with the case, but believes it won't go to trial.
“Michael Tyler is lonely, he’s angry about all of this stuff,” Pearce said. “He’s been sitting in jail with absolutely no movement on the case other than Judge Emaunel raising his bond to $3 million after Judge Moseley set it at $2 million. So we’re just happy that this case can move forward and once this case moves forward we think the prosecutor will likely dismiss the charges.”
His next day in court is Monday, Dec. 10. Tyler remains in the Caddo Correctional Facilitly on a $3 million bond.
