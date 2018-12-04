Marchers call for transparency, accountability following controversial arrest of Brusly teen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Marchers hit the streets Monday night before flooding a Brusly Town Hall meeting to ask questions and call for transparency following the controversial arrest of a 14-year-old student at Brusly Middle School.
“We’re coming together because we are our brother’s keepers and we want to make sure that this young man gets the right treatment and the correct justice,” said Shaeeta Williams.
The March for Justice stemmed from the arrest of a student at the school back in October. Leaked video of the incident shows what some believe is a clear case of excessive force. In the video, an officer can be seen slamming the teen to the ground at least twice during the wild encounter. Williams says the footage irrefutably shows those officers crossed the line.
“I was angry, hurt, confused and just words really can’t describe the feeling I had when I first saw the video,” Williams recalled. “Everyone has their opinions but from what I saw it was not the necessary and the proper techniques that you would take in dealing with an individual.”
The teen’s grandmother tells WAFB that he suffered cuts and bruises from the ordeal but she is more concerned about how the incident will affect his mental health long-term. While she did not want to be interviewed on camera Monday, his grandmother says the teen has a history of depression and anxiety issues that were communicated to the school. Many in the group say better training and protocols need to be put in place within the Brusly Police Department and at the school.
"As a mother and as someone in this community we want to make sure that something like this does not happen again," Williams added.
Speaking before the council Monday, Williams represents a growing group in the community she says is desperate for answers and focused on getting to the bottom of how a trip to the front office spiraled into chaos.
“And I think that’s the most important thing is that we understand what are the facts and what was the process that led up to that.” she said.
The two Brusly police officers involved in the incident have since resigned and WAFB has learned that Louisiana State Police has wrapped up its investigation into what happened and turned over its findings to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office. The case will now head before a grand jury to determine whether either of the officers involved will face criminal charges.
“We’ll find out the facts and the details and I hope the grand jury will have the right outcome,” Williams added.
A grand jury is expected to hear this case as early as December 13.
