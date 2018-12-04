LSU’s Devin White named 2018 winner of Butkus Award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 34th annual Butkus Award, honoring the country’s best college linebacker, has been presented to Devin White, junior at LSU.
White is the first Tiger to win the prestigious award. According to the report from thebutkusaward.com, White got 38 percent of the first place votes and 32 percent of the weighted vote.
The 6′ 1″, 240 lb linebacker was critical to the Tigers' 9-3 regular season, where he racked up 115 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
“In a closely contested race, Devin White emerged as this year’s winner best embodying the toughness and on-field tenacity of legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. White is a competitive playmaker who stood out in the tough Southeastern Conference with outstanding speed and instincts. He was consistently impactful for LSU," said the selection committee in a statement.
The Butkus Award selection committee is made up of of 51 football coaches, recruiters, talent scouts, and journalists who study football talent all year long. Committee members are asked to recognize qualities that defined Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character, and linebacking skills. They follow a 3-2-1 weighted vote in a confidential ballot.
