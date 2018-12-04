La. State Fire Marshal K-9 dies after surgical complications

“Just a few weeks ago, we highlighted the significance our K-9 teams have on the success of this agency’s mission to save lives. K-9 Barry was an integral member of our K-9 unit as one of only two EOD-specialized dogs. But when an unexpected loss like this occurs, it also shows how much these K-9 officers become part of the SFM family, especially their handlers' family,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning.