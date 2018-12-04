La. State Fire Marshal K-9 dies after surgical complications

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is grieving the death of one of its own: an explosive ordnance detection (EOD) K-9 officer.
The K-9, Barry, died after a surgery to remove a large mass on his stomach. Barry, a black Labrador, was 10-years-old. Barry began work with LAOSFM in November of 2012 after working with the Marine Corps, where he served two tours overseas.
Barry also worked in and around Lafayette and Alexandria with his handler, Cpl. Mitch Trahan. The duo was awarded K-9 Team of the Year in 2014.
“Just a few weeks ago, we highlighted the significance our K-9 teams have on the success of this agency’s mission to save lives. K-9 Barry was an integral member of our K-9 unit as one of only two EOD-specialized dogs. But when an unexpected loss like this occurs, it also shows how much these K-9 officers become part of the SFM family, especially their handlers' family,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning.
“We will all miss K-9 Barry and we thank him for his service to the nation and the great State of Louisiana,” Browning said.
