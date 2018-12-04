Judge will not rule on cell phone password in alleged LSU hazing death case until Jan.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge says he will make a decision sometime next month on whether or not prosecutors can access the cell phone of the man accused of negligent homicide in Max Gruver’s death.
Judge Beau Higginbotham’s ruling in January could set a precedent that passwords to phones are not considered self-incriminating evidence and are not protected by the Fifth Amendment.
Investigators are seeking to access the cellphone of Matthew Naquin, who is charged with negligent homicide in the September 2017 alleged Phi Delta Theta fraternity hazing incident, in which Gruver died of alcohol poisoning. Naquin is one of four young men facing criminal charges in the case.
The judge is expected to rule on the motion in middle or late January 2019.
