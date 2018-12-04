Honoring late father known for giving spirit, family clears toy aisles to ‘keep the kids ballin’’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lathan David remembers his father, Duane, as a humble man, who for years would exchange his time making repairs at George’s Baton Rouge Restaurant for free meals so he could donate the money saved from his limited income to feeding families in need. As David remembers, caring for those in need was a quality his father always possessed, even through multiple cancer diagnoses over 27 years, up until the final moments of his life.