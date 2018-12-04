Honoring late father known for giving spirit, family clears toy aisles to ‘keep the kids ballin’’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lathan David remembers his father, Duane, as a humble man, who for years would exchange his time making repairs at George’s Baton Rouge Restaurant for free meals so he could donate the money saved from his limited income to feeding families in need. As David remembers, caring for those in need was a quality his father always possessed, even through multiple cancer diagnoses over 27 years, up until the final moments of his life.
“During one of our last family dinners, dad made me promise to keep giving. Even if it was just a little,” David said. It’s a promise he intends to keep.
In honor of his late father, David is continuing his dad’s most well known tradition of purchasing as many toys as he can afford to clear the toy aisles at Wal-Mart. The toys will be brought to his father’s neighborhood barbershop, Troy’s, where he will present them to the Marine Corps, December 4 at noon.
“I told them they may need to bring a truck” David said. After starting a GoFundMe online, David raised over $1000 in the first 24 hours. So far, the now $5000 worth of funds raised have been used to clear toy aisles at Wal-Mart on College Drive, where David has purchased more than 367 toy balls that will be donated.
“He would only buy balls, like footballs, because he wanted to motivate the kids to get outside and be active,” David said.
David said continuing his father’s legacy of giving for which he was best known, and was extremely passionate about, is the way he keeps his fathers spirit alive here on Earth.
“When you lose someone the best thing you could do is honor their name,” David said.
Community members are asked to join Lathan David and Renee Dugas at Troy’s Barbershop Tuesday, December 4 for a donation event honoring their late father. Over 367 toys balls will be donated the Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots program. Food will be provided by City Pork. Donations will be accepted on site.
