FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear, cold morning expected Wed.; potential for light freeze

It will be a clear, cold sun-up for Wednesday morning. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s across the northern half of the WAFB viewing area, with a light freeze expected for areas near and north of the LA/MS state line. Rain returns to the forecast late Friday with a wet and potentially stormy day on the way for Saturday. Much of the WAFB region can expect 1” to 3” of rain with the event.
Skies will remain clear through the night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping to the low to mid 30s for the Capital area at sunrise Wednesday. Patchy frost can be expected across much of the area along and north of the east-west interstate corridor, with a light freeze possible for WAFB neighborhoods near and north of the LA/MS state line. Fortunately, any freezing temperatures will be brief.
Skies will remain mainly sunny Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s across much of the WAFB area. It gets cold again Thursday morning under fair skies, but temperatures will only slip into the mid 30s for the Red Stick. Few, if any, WAFB communities will dip to freezing. Daytime highs will reach 60° or more under fair skies Thursday afternoon.
Friday starts out dry and stays that way through much of the day, but rains will begin moving into the area from the west during Friday evening and into the night. A storm system developing near the Texas coast will track eastward Saturday, delivering showers and thunderstorms through the day. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time, one or two strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out through the course of the day.
Rains could linger through Saturday night and into early Sunday before finally coming to an end, with skies slowly clearing from Sunday morning into the afternoon. While mostly dry, Sunday will be a chilly day, with afternoon highs only getting up around 50° for Baton Rouge.
It’s back down into the 30s for Monday morning, with the potential for a brief, light freeze around metro Baton Rouge for Tuesday morning. Highs for both days will be in the 50s.
Temperatures will moderate from Wednesday into Thursday, but the WAFB First Alert Extended Outlook has rain returning for Thursday into Friday of next week (Dec. 13 and 14).
