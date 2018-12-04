FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Tuesday morning with noticeably cooler temperatures

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! It’s a chilly Tuesday morning. Temperatures are noticeably cooler than 24 hours ago, starting out in the low to mid 40s.
Enjoy another in a series of quiet December days with lots of sunshine, light northerly winds and an afternoon high staying in the upper 50s. Get ready for a cold night, and areas of light frost after midnight with a low of 33 degrees.
Grab your coat for Wednesday as you head out the door. It will be sunnier, but cool on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
