‘Dead Poet’ eclectic bar to open this week in Baton Rouge

All of the three business partners have backgrounds in bar and venue development, including Howard (Rusty) White, who co-owns The Bulldog and Velvet Cactus in Baton Rouge and Wrong Iron in New Orleans; Chuck Brechtel, who co-owns Vessel and The Bulldog in Baton Rouge; and Remi DeMatteo, founder of Eiffel Society and Republic in New Orleans, and a restaurant called Hostel. Prior to Dead Poet, Remi also opened Hayride Scandal, a whiskey and cocktail bar.