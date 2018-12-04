Consumer Reports: ’9 Products on Deep Discount in December’

(Source: Consumer Reports)
By Liz Koh | December 4, 2018 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -The big shopping holidays are over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a good deal for the hottest items on your Christmas list.

There are ways to get those big ticket items without forking over all your hard-earned money.

Consumer Reports released its guide to save shoppers some money this holiday season, which is called the “9 Products on Deep Discount in December”. Here’s a list of those products:

  • Smartphones
  • Televisions
  • Digital cameras
  • Headphones
  • Cordless drills
  • Smartwatches
  • Fitness trackers
  • Wireless speakers
  • Tablets

Consumer Reports recommends doing research on the specific item before purchasing, and to pay attention to exchange and return policies.

