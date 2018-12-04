Consumer Reports: ’9 Products on Deep Discount in December’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -The big shopping holidays are over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a good deal for the hottest items on your Christmas list.
There are ways to get those big ticket items without forking over all your hard-earned money.
Consumer Reports released its guide to save shoppers some money this holiday season, which is called the “9 Products on Deep Discount in December”. Here’s a list of those products:
- Smartphones
- Televisions
- Digital cameras
- Headphones
- Cordless drills
- Smartwatches
- Fitness trackers
- Wireless speakers
- Tablets
Consumer Reports recommends doing research on the specific item before purchasing, and to pay attention to exchange and return policies.
