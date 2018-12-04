Cheesecake Factory giving away 40K pieces of cheesecake for free to celebrate its 40th anniversary

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cheesecake Factory is holding a promotion, giving away 40,000 pieces of cheesecake for free.
In celebration of their 40 year anniversary, on December 5th only starting at 11:30 a.m. they’re giving away 40,000 FREE slices* of cheesecake!
Get a free slice* of cheesecake when you order delivery through DoorDash!
Use promo code FREESLICE at checkout. Get it while you can because an offer this sweet won’t last long!
As an added bonus, DoorDash is offering $0 delivery fee** on all of The Cheesecake Factory delivery orders from December 5 - 11, no promo code needed.
You’re welcome.
