Authorities to hold press conference after WBR deputies arrested in connection to multiple inmate escapes

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday nearly a week after the arrests of deputies connected to multiple inmate escapes.
West Baton Rouge Parish Major Zack Simmers is speaking at the press conference.
Two deputies employed with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were arrested for malfeasance in office in connection to an investigation into a recent escape by an inmate. Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed the arrests to WAFB Thursday, and more arrests are possible.
The department began an internal audit of its work release program following multiple successful escapes of work release inmates in 2018.
