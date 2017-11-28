8-year-old beats stage 4 cancer at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A St. Jude patient is getting social media attention after being featured on the Today show.
Cameron Scott, 8, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that had led to stage 4 cancer. He ended up at St.Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
He underwent surgery and after six months of chemotherapy and radiation was declared cancer free!
Cameron's family (like all other St. Jude families) never received a bill from St. Jude for treatment.
Since being aired on the Today Show Thursday, his story as gotten the attention of thousands on Instagram and Twitter.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.