Visually impaired sea lions join group at New Orleans zoo

This November 2018 photo provided by The Audubon Nature Institute shows one of two partially blind sea lions inside the sea lion habitat of the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. A pair of visually impaired 2-year-old sea lions has joined the four sea lions already at the zoo. Zoo officials say in a news release that Ayah and Jolee were both malnourished when rescued along different parts of the California coast in June 2017. (Source: Jonathan Vogel, The Audubon Nature Institute via AP)