Tips for staying sober during the holiday season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With the holiday season fast approaching, hitting the bars with friends or attending family celebrations may not be a great option for those in recovery, particularity those who are newly sober. However, though going out may seem like it might not be the best idea, neither is sitting at home by yourself where it can be tempting to drink or use, especially if you’re thinking about what you could be missing out on. Specialist say it can be tempting to drink when you are alone and is a trigger for relapse.