Tips for staying sober during the holiday season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With the holiday season fast approaching, hitting the bars with friends or attending family celebrations may not be a great option for those in recovery, particularity those who are newly sober. However, though going out may seem like it might not be the best idea, neither is sitting at home by yourself where it can be tempting to drink or use, especially if you’re thinking about what you could be missing out on. Specialist say it can be tempting to drink when you are alone and is a trigger for relapse.
Specialist at Townsend Treatment Centers has a team of addiction experts who can offer some great suggestions for managing a sober holiday, including not sitting around alone at home, which you can read below.
PLAN AHEAD TO KEEP YOURSELF OR A LOVED ONE WHO MAY BE DEALING WITH ADDICTION SAFE AND SOBER
- Prepare a polite way to say “no” to invitations you know you shouldn’t accept where others may be drinking and/or using.
- Don’t underestimate the risk of the holidays just because family and friends are around. Anticipate potential holiday stressors like parties, unusual time demands, financial stress, heightened emotional feelings, and family conflict.
- Be sure to get adequate rest, adhere to a normal exercise routine and eat well-balanced and regular meals.
- Have accountability and create a support plan with professionals, recovery support and a sponsor.
EXPLORE ALCOHOL FREE ENVIRONMENTS AND ACTIVITIES
- Host your own sober holiday party with a couple of your closest friends and family.
- Attend a 12-step meeting to steer clear of boredom and loneliness while improving on yourself and your sobriety.
- Play board games.
- Go shopping at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
- Make holiday crafts.
- Go ice skating at the Baton Rouge River Center.
- Volunteer at one of Baton Rouge’s many nonprofit organizations.
- Take in the holiday lights at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
- Go for a walk or run.
- Attend a yoga class.
- Ride a bike.
- Use meditation and breathing exercises as a healthy way to cope.
BE PREPARED IF YOU ATTEND EVENTS WHERE ALCOHOL IS BEING SERVED
- If you’re attending an event where alcohol is being served, go with a sober friend when possible to keep each other accountable.
- Take your own car so you can leave if you begin to feel strong urges or start to feel uncomfortable around other guests.
- Always have a non-alcoholic drink on hand. This way, if anyone offers you a drink, you can say that you already have one! They don’t have to know what it is and provides an easy answer to a tough question for those in recovery.
IF YOU HAPPEN TO USE DURING THE HOLIDAY AND DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO A REHAB LOCATION OR SPONSOR
- Surround yourself with sober friends who understand what you’re going through.
- Accept that what you are feeling is normal, understandable and, most of all, manageable. What many people may not realize is that some people are born with addiction. People don’t catch it, and they don’t create it by using drugs or alcohol, specialist say. While this is a troubling fact, there is a solution. Addiction is a highly treatable illness.
- If you’re feeling lost or hopeless dial SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 , a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.
If you or your loved one are struggling with addiction involving alcohol, prescription drugs, or other illegal substances, Townsend Treatment Centers can help. For more information or to seek help, call 504-250-2646 or visit www.townsendla.com.
