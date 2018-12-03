Man dies after being found shot in Baton Rouge home; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department reports a 27-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in a home before later dying at the scene.
The individual, 27-year-old Jordan Spears, was found in a home in the 5100 block of Stearns Street in Zion City near Plank Road around 12:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for BRPD reports there are no known suspects or motives at this time.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by calling 389-4869 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
