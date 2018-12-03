LSP concludes Brusly Middle arrest case, march planned

BRUSLY, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) have completed their investigation into the controversial arrest of a student at Brusly Middle School.
Video footage of the arrest, which was leaked to WAFB-TV, shows a police officer wrestling with a student and slamming him to the ground twice as school staff members nervously look on. Another officer eventually arrived and appeared to slam the boy onto a desk.
LSP handed over the findings of its investigation to the district attorney’s office in West Baton Rouge Parish last Friday, according to LSP spokesman, Major Doug Cain.
Cain would not discuss details of the findings since it was still unclear Monday whether the district attorney’s office had already reviewed the LSP files.
The district attorney’s office is expected to present the case to a grand jury within the next few weeks before deciding whether either of the two officers involved in the arrest will face any criminal charges.
A march is planned for Monday night from Brusly Middle to the Brusly Town Hall. The organizer of the march says the event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m., is a way for the “community to seek justice for a local teen and the obvious mishandling by local cops.”
The grandmother of the 14-year-old who was arrested says the teen suffered physical and psychological injuries after the October 5 incident in the school’s office.
Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lafeaux said both officers had been with the department about three years before resigning in the wake of the incident. Lafeaux asked Louisiana State Police to investigate the case for allegations of excessive force.
Attorney Kwame Asante said last month that LSP investigators initially told him that the student provoked the officer with violence, but the leaked video appears to show the boy trying to walk away from the officer.
“We were led to believe one thing, then we saw the leaked video and it was something else," said Asante. "So, we’re not happy about the way that that was presented to us by the State Police.”
The child’s grandmother (who WAFB has chosen not to name to protect the identity of the minor) said her grandson suffered bruises to his face and a cut to his chin, but that she’s more concerned about lasting psychological damage.
Asante painted a picture of a troubled teenager who has struggled with anxiety and depression since his mother died unexpectedly five years ago when the boy was 9 years old. The grandmother said her grandson has been on medication and is classified as a student with special needs.
"He has been having behavioral issues. He has been getting a lot of treatments at home, but when it comes to the school with the treatments, they wasn’t backing us,” she explained.
Asante plans to file suit against West Baton Rouge Parish Schools and the Brusly Police Department. He said the main goal is to improve training and protocols to prevent a situation like this from happening again.
“We believe that had the school put forth certain services, certain interventions, certain trainings, that this child may not have ended up being brutalized the way they were,” Asante added.
The footage shows the student walk into the office and approach the desk where staff members appear to help him make a phone call. Asante said the student was ordered to go to detention, but wanted to call his grandmother to come pick him up instead.
About 15 seconds later, Officer Anthony “Kip” Dupre entered and began saying something to the teen and pointing at him. No audio was recorded, so it’s unclear what was said.
The boy remained standing in the same spot until it appears he no longer wanted to make the phone call. He stepped away from the desk and walked toward the exit. The officer, who towers over the teen at about twice his size, stepped toward the kid, put him in a rear choke hold, and slammed him to the ground.
