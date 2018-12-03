Gov. Edwards exhibits benefits of Medicaid expansion with clinic tour

“Senator Kennedy is all Washington talk, but his record tells the real story. Senator Kennedy voted to take away Medicaid Expansion and kick 480,000 working class Louisianans off of their health care. Senator Kennedy’s disastrous vote would’ve cost Louisiana nearly $2 billion in federal funds and 19,000 jobs. But more importantly, Sen. Kennedy’s vote would have prevented hard working Louisianans from getting life-saving medical care. Hopefully soon Senator Kennedy will stop the Washington talk and actually do something to help Louisianans get better, more affordable health care, instead of trying to kick them off their insurance,” said Holl.